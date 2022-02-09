Argentina head coach Mario Ledesma quits position for personal reasons

THE COACH OF Argentina’s national Rugby Union side Mario Ledesma said Wednesday he was quitting his job for personal reasons.

With Argentina set to play the Rugby World Cup finals in France in 2023, Ledesma put and end to his three-years tender after poor results including a 53-7 defeat to Ireland in their last game.

“It’s a personal decision and it’s nobody’s fault,” the 48-year-old said at a press conference.

“It’s not because of the players or the staff, it’s just the end of a cycle,” he said.

