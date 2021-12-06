Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Monday 6 December 2021
Advertisement

Duff's Shelbourne capture Finn Harps' 2021 Player of the Year

Mark Coyle is the Reds’ latest signing.

By The42 Team Monday 6 Dec 2021, 5:12 PM
42 minutes ago 611 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5621763
Signed, sealed, delivered: Mark Coyle.
Image: Shelbourne FC.
Signed, sealed, delivered: Mark Coyle.
Signed, sealed, delivered: Mark Coyle.
Image: Shelbourne FC.

MARK COYLE, FINN Harps’ 2021 Player of the Year, has signed for Shelbourne FC.

The 24-year-old midfielder makes the move from Donegal to north Dublin after several successful individual seasons at Harps.

A standout player in the 2021 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Coyle played 34 times for the Donegal outfit.

Having secured the signatures of Sean Boyd, Jack Moylan and Shane Griffin, he becomes Damien Duff’s latest signing at Shels, bringing “great technical ability as well as physical strength to Tolka Park next season,” a statement reads.

Duff noted: “It is brilliant that Mark has decided to join Shelbourne Football Club. He has an amazing desire and hunger to win, on top of his impressive footballing qualities.

“He wears his heart on his sleeve and he is someone that the fans, the players and staff will relate to.”

“I’m excited about moving down and joining a club like Shelbourne and one now which is an exciting project,” Coyle added. “Chatting to Damien, it was really exciting and clearly a massive opportunity for myself.

“I’m really excited too for games like the derbies where it will be hostile and the fans will be on top of the tight ground here. I want to improve and make a mark on the team. There’s high ambitions here and that’s what will drive us on.”

Elsewhere in the league today, Chris Forrester signed a new long-term deal with St Pat’s, and Will Fitzgerald departed Derry City, as off-season movement ramps up.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Limerick winger Fitzgerald left the Brandywell after his one-year contract expired.

“On behalf of everyone at Derry City I want to thank Will for his contribution this season and wish him well for the future,” manager Ruaidhri Higgins said.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie