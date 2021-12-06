Duff's Shelbourne capture Finn Harps' 2021 Player of the Year

MARK COYLE, FINN Harps’ 2021 Player of the Year, has signed for Shelbourne FC.

The 24-year-old midfielder makes the move from Donegal to north Dublin after several successful individual seasons at Harps.

A standout player in the 2021 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Coyle played 34 times for the Donegal outfit.

Having secured the signatures of Sean Boyd, Jack Moylan and Shane Griffin, he becomes Damien Duff’s latest signing at Shels, bringing “great technical ability as well as physical strength to Tolka Park next season,” a statement reads.

Duff noted: “It is brilliant that Mark has decided to join Shelbourne Football Club. He has an amazing desire and hunger to win, on top of his impressive footballing qualities.

“He wears his heart on his sleeve and he is someone that the fans, the players and staff will relate to.”

“I’m excited about moving down and joining a club like Shelbourne and one now which is an exciting project,” Coyle added. “Chatting to Damien, it was really exciting and clearly a massive opportunity for myself.

“I’m really excited too for games like the derbies where it will be hostile and the fans will be on top of the tight ground here. I want to improve and make a mark on the team. There’s high ambitions here and that’s what will drive us on.”

Will Fitzgerald has left the club after the Limerick man's 1-year contract at the Brandywell expired.



Manager Ruaidhri Higgins: "On behalf of everyone at Derry City I want to thank Will for his contribution this season and wish him well for the future"https://t.co/5AUkesfl9P pic.twitter.com/v7itDfkvxL — Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) December 6, 2021

Elsewhere in the league today, Chris Forrester signed a new long-term deal with St Pat’s, and Will Fitzgerald departed Derry City, as off-season movement ramps up.

Limerick winger Fitzgerald left the Brandywell after his one-year contract expired.

“On behalf of everyone at Derry City I want to thank Will for his contribution this season and wish him well for the future,” manager Ruaidhri Higgins said.