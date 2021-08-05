Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 5 August 2021
Advertisement

Mark Downey tunes up for madison bid with 17th-place finish in the omnium

Matthew Walls won gold for Britain ahead of New Zealand’s Campbell Stewart and Italy’s Elia Viviani.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 5 Aug 2021, 12:21 PM
1 hour ago 718 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5515182
Downey finished 17th in the men's omnium.
Image: Jasper Jacobs
Downey finished 17th in the men's omnium.
Downey finished 17th in the men's omnium.
Image: Jasper Jacobs

IRELAND’S MARK DOWNEY finished 17th in the men’s omnium on Thursday as Matthew Walls won Britain’s first track cycling gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics.

Walls was a clear winner at the Izu Velodrome, finishing 24 points ahead of New Zealand’s Campbell Stewart and a further five clear of Italy’s Elia Viviani.

Downey, from Dromore in County Down, was racing ahead of his preferred competition, the madison, where he will compete alongside team-mate Felix English on Saturday.

The 25-year-old finished 16th in the first of the four omnium events, the 10km scratch race, before placing 19th in both the 10km tempo race and the elimination race.

That left Downey in 19th place overall heading into the final event, the points race, where he didn’t compete for any sprint points but crossed the line in ninth place to move up to 17th overall.

Walls was among the leaders from the start, as a pack of five pulled away in the scratch race before the Briton powered through at the finish to take the maximum 40 points.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

He finished third in the tempo, the top three of Walls, France’s Benjamin Thomas and Jan Willem van Schip of the Netherlands all level, but both Thomas and Van Schip slipped up in the elimination, giving Walls a four-point lead heading into the final race.

Walls never let go of his lead, gaining a lap on the field early on in the points race and holding off both Campbell and a surging Viviani to extend his advantage and win gold.

– Additional reporting © AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie