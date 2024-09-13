Advertisement
Mark Fitzgerald. Leah Scholes/INPHO
My kingdom come

Mark Fitzgerald leaves Clare senior job to work with Kerry U20 team

Tralee man said he couldn’t turn down the chance to take up position with his own county.
3.12pm, 13 Sep 2024
MARK FITZGERALD HAS stepped down as manager of the Clare senior football team to work with the Kerry U20s.

The Tralee man said the chance to work with his native county, where he will be part of Tomás Ó Sé’s management team, was something he “couldn’t turn down”.

“It is with regret that I won’t be continuing into my second season with Clare senior footballers,” Fitzgerald said in a statement.

“I’d like to thank Clare County Board for their unwavering support over the year. I’d also like to thank the management and backroom team for their tireless work throughout the season.

“Finally, I’d like to thank the players who have shown huge commitment and dedication since taking up the role.

“I will be taking up a position with the Kerry U20 footballers and the opportunity to work with my own county was something I couldn’t turn down.”

Deirdre Murphy, the head of operations with Clare GAA, said they were “incredibly disappointed” to lose Fitzgerald, who was doing a “fantastic job”.

“As a person and a football manager, you could not meet better and it is a blow for us all,” Murphy said. “However we respect Mark’s decision and wish him well with the Kerry 20s.”

Fitzgerald, from the Kerins O’Rahillys club, previously managed the Limerick senior footballers.

He led Clare to this year’s Munster final, where they lost to Kerry by six points at Cusack Park.

His side also came close to earning promotion to Division 2 of the league. They finished third in Division 3, with 10 points, one less than Westmeath in second.

The Kerry U20s reached the All-Ireland final earlier this year, where they lost to Tyrone by six points, 1-20 to 1-14.

