Sonny Bill Williams shocked by MMA veteran Hunt in first pro boxing defeat

Williams, left, was stopped by Hunt in Sydney on Saturday.

MMA VETERAN MARK Hunt handed Sonny Bill Williams the first defeat of his professional boxing career with a shock stoppage in Sydney on Saturday.

Hunt, 48, knocked down the former All Black midway through the fourth round of their heavyweight clash, and after Williams found his way back to his feet, piled on the pressure until the referee waved off the contest.

Williams, 37, had previously been undefeated in nine professional fights, and briefly trained under Andy Lee in Dublin earlier this year ahead of his victory over Barry Hall.

Hunt — who fought in the UFC from 2010 to 2018 — later announced his retirement, and Williams conceded that his own future in the ring is also uncertain.

“For me, what’s in the future? I’m not too sure,” he said afterwards, as reported by The Sporting News.

“At this stage, I’m not even sure if I’ll fight again. It could be it for me, too.

“But we’ll see how the next couple of weeks unfold.”