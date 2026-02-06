Mark Keane facing lengthy AFL absence with ankle injury suffered in training collision

FORMER CORK GAELIC footballer Mark Keane is facing a significant spell on the sidelines in Australia, as the AFL player requires surgery on a lower leg fracture.

Keane suffered a gruesome-looking injury during training with the Adelaide Crows, landing awkwardly on his ankle, at which point the severity of the injury looked plain.

Subsequent scans have confirmed Keane has suffered a fracture which requires surgery, and the club say they will have a clearer picture on Keane’s recuperation time in the next few days.

Keane’s absence is a major blow to his side: the Corkman played in all 25 of Adelaide’s games last season, earning selection on the All-Australian team. He has been playing in Australia since 2018, earning a rookie and then full contract with Collingwood. He returned home to play for Cork in 2020 – helping them to the Munster final by scoring the dramatic late goal to eliminate Kerry in the semi-final – before returning to Australia to play with Adelaide.