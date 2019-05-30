Boost for Irish defender after Wembley heartache

IRISH DEFENDER MARK O’Brien has penned a new two-year contract with League Two side Newport County, the club have confirmed.

The 26-year-old centre-back played 46 times in all competitions for Newport this season as they reached the play-off final, while previously scoring the goal that secured their survival in the 2016-17 campaign.

Team captain for much of the club’s most recent season, O’Brien was part of the side’s memorable FA Cup run, as they dumped out Premier League outfit Leicester before falling to Manchester City, while he suffered heartbreak in the play-off final earlier this month, getting sent off after picking up a second booking in the 1-0 defeat to Tranmere.

A former Ireland U16 Player of the Year, O’Brien has spoken at length previously about the various injury problems that have hampered his progress, before the Dubliner rejuvenated his career at Rodney Parade.

“I’m delighted to extend my stay here in Newport for another two years,” O’Brien told the club’s website. “It was a shame not to clinch promotion at Wembley in the Play-Off Final but I am already feeling confident for the upcoming season.

“I am grateful to the Manager and the Club who have once again put their faith in me by offering me this deal. Bring on the new season.”

“I’m delighted that ‘OB’ has signed terms for another two years at the Club,” manager Michael Flynn added. “He is a player who proved his quality last season, captaining us for the majority of the campaign and he is a player I am very happy is staying with the Club.

”He is a key member of our club and he has proved that over the last two years.”

