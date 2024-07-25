Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Staying on: Mark Tumilty. Hockey Ireland.
Future Proof

Ireland Men's hockey coach agrees new four-year contract on the eve of Paris Olympics

Mark Tumilty: ‘I am delighted to be leading the squad into the LA cycle. Right now, my focus is fully on Paris.’
2.49pm, 25 Jul 2024
244
2

IRELAND MEN’S HOCKEY head coach Mark Tumilty has agreed a four-year contract extension ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games. The deal runs to the end of 2028.

Banbridge man Tumilty has been at the helm since September 2019, just before Ireland’s Tokyo Olympic dream was shattered.

Now, the team are in Paris, preparing for their blockbuster opener against current Olympic gold medal holders, Belgium, on Saturday.

“I am delighted to be leading the squad into the LA cycle,” Tumilty said as his new contract was announced.

“I feel this squad has still plenty of room for development and I am really excited to be working with them for another four years.

“What’s more, the organisation is in a much better place to support the squad as we look to become a top eight-nation in World Hockey.”

“Right now, my focus is fully on Paris,” he stressed.

Ireland — currently ranked 11th in the world — also face Australia, India, Argentina and New Zealand in their pool.

“We are delighted to extend Mark’s contract,”  Hockey Ireland Chair Trevor Watkins added.

“Our Men’s group are competing at the highest level of World Hockey, and we look forward to seeing this level of performance continue into the future.

“We’re all wishing the squad the very best of luck for Paris 2024.”

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie