Ireland Men's hockey coach agrees new four-year contract on the eve of Paris Olympics

IRELAND MEN’S HOCKEY head coach Mark Tumilty has agreed a four-year contract extension ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games. The deal runs to the end of 2028.

Banbridge man Tumilty has been at the helm since September 2019, just before Ireland’s Tokyo Olympic dream was shattered.

Now, the team are in Paris, preparing for their blockbuster opener against current Olympic gold medal holders, Belgium, on Saturday.

“I am delighted to be leading the squad into the LA cycle,” Tumilty said as his new contract was announced.

“I feel this squad has still plenty of room for development and I am really excited to be working with them for another four years.

“What’s more, the organisation is in a much better place to support the squad as we look to become a top eight-nation in World Hockey.”

“Right now, my focus is fully on Paris,” he stressed.

Ireland — currently ranked 11th in the world — also face Australia, India, Argentina and New Zealand in their pool.

“We are delighted to extend Mark’s contract,” Hockey Ireland Chair Trevor Watkins added.

“Our Men’s group are competing at the highest level of World Hockey, and we look forward to seeing this level of performance continue into the future.

“We’re all wishing the squad the very best of luck for Paris 2024.”