Monday 20 July, 2020
QPR boss expresses delight with Ireland U21 international after his first career goal

Conor Masterson struck on Saturday to give Queens Park Rangers the lead in their win against Millwall.

By Paul Dollery Monday 20 Jul 2020, 3:42 PM
56 minutes ago 991 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5154696
Conor Masterson (left) tackles Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu during the recent Championship game between QPR and Luton Town.
Conor Masterson (left) tackles Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu during the recent Championship game between QPR and Luton Town.
Image: Morgan Harlow

QUEENS PARK RANGERS manager Mark Warburton was full of praise for Conor Masterson after the Irish defender’s goal set his team on their way to a victory that ended Millwall’s hopes of being promoted to the Premier League.

Masterson netted for the first time in his senior club career on Saturday, opening the scoring in a 4-3 win for a QPR side whose prospects of promotion from the Championship had already evaporated.

Galway’s Ryan Manning scored QPR’s second goal and former Republic of Ireland U21 winger Olamide Shodipo also impressed, but it was Masterson who was singled out for praise by Warburton afterwards. 

He said: “I’m really pleased for Conor. He’s a young guy who’s stood up when he’s been thrown in there – he’s responded really well.

“He had to deal with some physical players today, but he won his fair share of headers, defended his goal, made blocks and talked to his team-mates. For a young guy learning his trade, I’m delighted for him.”

The 21-year-old centre-back, who joined QPR last summer after being released by Liverpool, has now made 13 appearances (11 starts) for the London club this season.

The Kildare native has also featured prominently for the Ireland U21s, winning 10 caps under Stephen Kenny in 2019.

