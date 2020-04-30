This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fellaini lends €3 million to struggling former club - report

The Belgian international is reported to be following the example set by Axel Witsel in helping Standard Liege keep afloat.

By AFP Thursday 30 Apr 2020, 5:00 PM
Marouane Fellaini, file photo.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Marouane Fellaini, file photo.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

MAROUANE FELLAINI WILL lend his former club Standard Liege three million euros to help them through the coronavirus crisis, Belgian media reported on Thursday.

The former Everton and Manchester United midfielder, who now plays for Shandong Luneng in China, followed in the footsteps of international teammate Axel Witsel, who has also invested in the Pro League club.

According to one report, Borussia Dortmund’s Witsel recently acquired a 45-percent stake in Standard’s stadium, which is due to undergo extensive renovation works.

Standard were refused a professional licence by the Belgian football federation earlier this month. Without it, the 10-time national champions could be relegated to the amateur divisions.

They have appealed to the Belgian sports court, and are expected to obtain the licence thanks to the help of Fellaini and other investors, according to the Belga agency.

The court is expected to make a decision on 5 May. 

