Alamy Stock Photo Martin Dubravka.
# Martin Dúbravka
Newcastle recall goalkeeper from season-long loan with Manchester United
The 33-year-old made two appearances under Erik ten Hag.
2.9k
1
53 minutes ago

NEWCASTLE UNITED HAVE recalled goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from his season-long loan with Manchester United.

The Slovakia international joined the Old Trafford club in September.

The 33-year-old made two appearances under Erik ten Hag, both in the EFL Cup when he featured against Aston Villa in November and Burnley in December.

Dubravka has made 130 appearances for Newcastle United, since joining the club in January 2018, initially on loan from Sparta Prague.

He will now compete with Newcastle’s established number one goalkeeper Nick Pope, who kept his clean sheet of the season in yesterday’s 0-0 draw with Leeds United.

