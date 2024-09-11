Exeter sign Leinster back row Martin Moloney after summer trial

EXETER CHIEFS HAVE confirmed the signing of back row Martin Moloney on a one-year deal after taking him on trial from Leinster during the summer.

Moloney, 24, will become a Chief on a full-time basis having spent most of pre-season training with Rob Baxter’s side in Devon.

The Kildare-born former Ireland U20 international made 11 appearances for Leinster, beginning with a debut against Munster in April 2021.

“I am hugely excited to be joining the Exeter Chiefs squad this season,” Moloney said.

“Watching how the team has performed over the last few years and the style of rugby that they play here, it’s clear that now is a great time to be joining the club.

“Having been here for the last two months, I have learned a lot more about the rich history of this club.

“I look forward to representing the club this season and helping this group add to the legacy that is already here.”

Moloney, who came through at Athy RFC before representing Old Belvedere in the AIL, made his Exeter debut in a pre-season game against Championship club London Scottish at Sandy Park two weeks ago.

Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter said of his new recruit: “Martin has now joined up with us for the remainder of the season. He’s a young guy who’s had some injury issues at Leinster, took an opportunity to come to us on a long-term trial.

“We initially extended that period having watched him train for a month to include the recent doubleheader games.

“I thought he did really well in our London Scottish and Cornish Pirates games. He’s trained really well for us and will give us a different option in the back row but also strengthen us in a position where – with players leaving and injuries – we’ve not got the strength in depth that we’ve had previously.

“He certainly adds a different dimension over the ball and around the contact area for us. So, we’ve been delighted to agree a contract with Martin to keep him with us until the end of the season.”