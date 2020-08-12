This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 12 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Norwegian wonderkid returns to Real Madrid after loan spell ends

Martin Odegaard was on loan at Real Sociedad.

By Press Association Wednesday 12 Aug 2020, 8:25 PM
1 hour ago 3,351 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5174408
Martin Odegaard in action for Real Madrid in 2018.
Image: Amy Sanderson
Martin Odegaard in action for Real Madrid in 2018.
Martin Odegaard in action for Real Madrid in 2018.
Image: Amy Sanderson

NORWEGIAN INTERNATIONAL MIDFIELDER Martin Odegaard returned to Real Madrid on Wednesday after his season-long loan at La Liga rivals Real Sociedad came to an end.

It was the 21-year-old’s third loan deal since he arrived in Madrid in 2015 after spending the 2017-18 season at Heerenveen and the following campaign also in the Netherlands at Vitesse Arnhem.

“It’s hard to get loved so much in such a short time, but Martin Odegaard pulled it off. We will never forget everything he gave us during this unforgettable season,” said Sociedad in a statement.

Odegaard was key to the Basque club’s European push last season where they qualified for the Europa League having finished sixth in the table.

At one stage Sociedad appeared comfortably on course for a place in the Champions League.

Odegaard played 36 times for the club last season, helping them to the final of the Copa del Rey final where they will play historic rivals Athletic Bilbao in a game which has yet to take place due to the coronavirus.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie