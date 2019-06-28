Martin O'Neill sacked by Nottingham Forest after five months in charge

O'Neill won two European Cups and a Football League with Forest as a player.

MARTIN O’NEILL has been dismissed by Nottingham Forest, with former Ivory Coast Rennes boss Sabri Lamouchi confirmed as his replacement.

The former Ireland boss took over at the City Ground alongside Roy Keane on 15 January, succeeding Aitor Karanka in the hope of restoring the club to its former glories.

Forest placed outside the play-off positions in the Championship this past season, however, finishing in ninth spot.

“Nottingham Forest can confirm that manager Martin O’Neill has left the club,” Forest said on Friday afternoon.

“The club would like to thank Martin for all his efforts during his time at The City Ground and wish him well for the future.”

O’Neill won seven of his 18 Championship games in charge and was expected to lead another promotion push to the Premier League in 2019/20.

Keane departed his role as assistant boss on Sunday amid reports he is keen to revive his own managerial career.

The pair took charge of the Ireland senior national team for five years but were dismissed at the end of November following a poor Uefa Nations League campaign.

Former Rennes boss Sabri Lamouchi has been appointed as O'Neill's successor. Source: Serg Glovny

Forest announced Lamouchi as the clubs new head coach just minutes after confirming O’Neill’s unexpected exit.

“Lamouchi was most recently in charge of Rennes in the French top flight, taking them from the relegation places to qualify for the Europa League in 2017-18,” the club said.

“He also led the Ivory Coast to the 2014 World Cup as the top-ranked side in Africa and the quarter-finals of the 2013 African Cup of Nations, and won the Qatari Cup and reached the Asian Champions League semi-finals during his time at El Jaish SC.”

Lamouchi, a midfielder during his playing days, enjoyed a distinguished career.

He made over 470 appearances for clubs such as Monaco, Parma, Inter Milan and Marseille as well — as appearing 12 times for the French national team.

The Frenchman will be assisted at Forest by six new members of staff who will support the first team.

