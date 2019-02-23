This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 23 February, 2019
Martinez sends Bayern level at top of Bundesliga

The Spaniard got the only goal as Niko Kovač’s side piled the pressure onto Borussia Dortmund with victory over Hertha Berlin.

By The42 Team Saturday 23 Feb 2019, 7:03 PM
Bayern celebrate Javi Martinez's goal.
BAYERN MUNICH MOVED level on points with Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund as they defeated Hertha Berlin 1-0 at the Allianz Arena.

With Dortmund not in action against Bayer Leverkusen until Sunday, the champions seized the opportunity to pile pressure onto their rivals despite a largely poor performance against Hertha.

The visitors carried the greater threat before Javi Martinez nodded Bayern in front just after the hour, settling nerves among the home supporters.

The final 30 minutes were still not wholly convincing, however, and long-suffering Bayern winger Kingsley Coman was dealt another injury blow, disappearing down the tunnel nine minutes after arriving from the bench.

A frustrating afternoon for a Hertha side who would have been good value for at least a point ended with Karim Rekik sent off as he lashed out at Robert Lewandowski off the ball.

Munchen, Muenchen, firo: 23.02.2019, Football, 1.Bundesliga, Season 2018/2019, FC Bayern Munich - Hertha BSC Berlin Javi Martinez rises highest to score the game's only goal. Source: firo Sportphoto/Christopher NEUNDORF

Bayern lacked fluency in the first half and saw an early offside flag deny the visitors’ Davie Selke the opener.

Jerome Boateng, in for the ill Mats Hummels, was required to hack clear in front of the goal line when Salomon Kalou beat Manuel Neuer.

There was initially little improvement from the hosts following the restart and only a superb Joshua Kimmich block diverted a goalbound Selke strike past the left-hand upright.

But it took just one opportunity for Bayern to break the deadlock, with the unlikely figure of Martinez making the difference as he rose above Rune Jarstein to head home.

There were few further chances, with only Coman’s latest setback of real note as his team-mates had their task of holding on made easier by Rekik.

Martinez Impact

Was this the week Kovac found his feet at Bayern? After a tough start to life at the Allianz Arena, Kovac has overseen significant progress at home and abroad in recent days.

A goalless draw at Liverpool gives the Bundesliga giants every chance of Champions League progression, while the pressure is now on Dortmund in the league as they face Leverkusen.

Spanish midfielder Martinez was lauded for his display against Liverpool and he was again an assured presence in the middle of the field on Saturday. But performances matter little at this stage of a title chase and it was Martinez’s goal that made all the difference for Bayern.

