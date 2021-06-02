BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 2 June 2021
Advertisement

Kilkenny’s Mary Fitzgerald wins European bronze with best display to date

Fitzgerald fired an excellent effort of 7.35m in her final throw to clinch third place.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 2 Jun 2021, 2:08 PM
1 hour ago 870 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5455617
Mary Fitzgerald in action.
Image: Paralympics Ireland
Mary Fitzgerald in action.
Mary Fitzgerald in action.
Image: Paralympics Ireland

KILKENNY’S MARY FITZGERALD has won a bronze medal in the shot put for Ireland at the World Para Athletics European Championships in Bydgoszcz.

Fitzgerald produced her best performance to date to secure third place, recording a throw of 7.02m in her first attempt and maintaining a steady display over her first five throws.

She fired an excellent effort of 7.35m in her final throw to clinch the bronze medal in a competitive field which included European and Championship record holder Renata Sliwinska and Dutch competitor Lara Baars.

Sliwinska took the gold medal with a throw of 8.75m while Baars took second with a throw of 7.85m.

“I was happy with the distance, I would have liked to have thrown a little further but really happy all the same,” Fitzgerald told Paralympics Ireland after her performance as she now turns her focus to the Paralympic Games.

“Lots of stuff to work on but I think that puts me in a good position going to Tokyo, I know what needs to be worked on and now I’m looking forward to the next block of training going on to Tokyo.”

Jordan Lee is in action for Ireland in the T47 High Jump at the World Para Athletics European Championships tomorrow.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Elsewhere in Para Sports, there will be Irish interest in the Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe Championships in Poznan whilst Colin Judge will also hope to produce a big performance at the Paralympic World Qualification table tennis Tournament in Slovenia where the Dubliner knows that a tournament win will secure a slot at the Paralympic Games.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie