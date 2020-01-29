Strong Mary I extra-time finish clinches Fitzgibbon Cup victory as 0-15 from Darcy can't prevent UL exit

0-15 for Cian Darcy (left) for UL today while Andrew Ormond scored 1-2 for Mary I.

Mary Immaculate 2-21

UL 1-21

Páraic McMahon reports from Limerick

MARY IMMACULATE COLLEGE dug deep with five unanswered points in extra time to secure their place in the semi-finals of the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup at the expense of UL today.

Families were split and club loyalties divided as the two rivals went head to head in front of a sizeable attendance on the South Circular Road.

Brothers were in opposite camps with Mícheál O’Loughlin lining out for Mary I and his younger brother Padraic starting for UL. Kilruane MacDonaghs club mates Craig Morgan and Cian Darcy found themselves marking each other in the contest.

UL started brightly with Shane Golden netting after Jason Gillane failed to control his attempt.

Gary Kirby’s men dominated the opening quarter but Mary I finished the half very strongly with green flags from Gary Cooney and Andrew Ormond in the last five minutes.

They took the lead for the first time on twenty six minutes and remained 2-10 to 1-9 in front at the break.

Twelve of the fourteen second half scores were from placed balls in what was a shootout between Cathal Bourke and Cian Darcy.

Better discipline in their half-back line would have seen Mary I settle the outcome in normal time. Three Darcy points in succession would however force the need for extra time.

UL had the better of exchanges in the opening period limiting Mary to a single score, that from Tim O’Mahony with Darcy adding two frees.

Final words from Jamie Wall and his management set the tone for the hosts as they upped the ante and kept their opponents scoreless. They rattled off points through O’Mahony, Ormond, Bourke and Cooney to seal their place in the last four.

UL opted to play with a sweeper for the bulk of the tie and Mary I opted to put an extra man in their attack to negate such a tactic. For Wall’s winners, Darren Browne, Andrew Ormond, Craig Morgan and Eoghan Cahill were sharpest.

Scorers for Mary Immaculate: Cathal Bourke 0-10 (0-10f), Andrew Ormond 1-2, Tim O’Mahony 0-4 (0-2 sideline cut), Gary Cooney 1-1, Eoghan Cahill 0-2 (0-1f), Shane Ryan, Jason Gillane (0-1f) 0-1 each.

Scorers for UL: Cian Darcy 0-15 (0-11f), Shane Golden 1-0, Jake Morris 0-3 (0-1f), Padraic Campion, Bryan O’Mara, Conor O’Callaghan 0-1 each.

Mary Immaculate College

1. Jason Gillane (Patrickswell, Limerick)

2. Darragh Peters (Kilruane MacDonaghs, Tipperary)

6. Darren Browne (Kanturk, Cork)

5. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs, Tipperary)

8. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe, Clare)

3. David Prendergast (Lismore, Waterford)

30. Éanna McBride (JK Brackens, Tipperary)

9: Josh Considine (Ahane, Limerick)

12. Shane Ryan (Clarinbridge, Galway)

15. Colin O’Brien (Liscarroll Churchtown Gaels, Cork)

11. Gary Cooney (O’Callaghans Mills, Clare)

10. Eoghan Cahill (Birr, Offaly)

13. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens, Tipperary)

7. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum, Cork)

23. Cathal Bourke (Clonoulty-Rossmore, Tipperary)

Subs

29: Adam Ennis (Delvin, Westmeath) for Peters (11) (Inj)

14. Mícheál O’Loughlin (Clonlara, Clare) for Prendergast (57)

24. Phillip Wall (Kilbrittan, Cork) for D Ryan (Inj) (60)

4. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones, Clare) for Ennis (70)

University of Limerick

1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan, Tipperary)

4. Eddie Gunning (Na Piarsaigh, Cork)

7. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill, Tipperary)

2. Conor O’Callaghan (Dromtariffe, Cork)

19. Kevin McDonald (Mount Leinster Rangers, Carlow)

3. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, Tipperary)

6. Michael Carey (Young Irelands, Kilkenny)

5. Padraic Campion (Drom-Inch, Tipperary)

9. Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge, Clare)

14. Padraic O’Loughlin (Clonlara, Clare)

10. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg, Tipperary)

8. Jack Shelley (Mullinahone, Tipperary)

29. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan, Kilkenny)

12. Ronan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick)

15. Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs, Tipperary)

Subs:

22. Jack Kenny (Kilnadeema-Leitrim, Galway) for Lynch (60)

28. Killian McDermott (Clarecastle, Clare) for O’Loughlin (70)

Referee: Mick Murtagh (Westmeath)

