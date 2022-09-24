Membership : Access or Sign Up
Mary McAleese appointed as independent integration chairperson

The GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association move one step closer towards amalgamation.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Sep 2022, 3:20 PM
Mary McAleese at the 2011 All-Ireland ladies football final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

FORMER PRESIDENT OF Ireland Mary McAleese has been appointed as independent chairperson of the integration process between the GAA, Camogie Association and Ladies Gaelic football Association [LGFA].

“The Gaelic Games Associations are pleased to announce that former President of Ireland, Mary McAleese, has agreed to be independent Chairperson of the integration process between the Camogie Association, the GAA, and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association,” a statement released this afternoon reads.

“Over the course of this year, all three Gaelic Games Associations separately discussed integration towards a One Association model.

“Mark Dorman has been confirmed as Project Manager for the integration process.

“A timeline on discussions between Chairperson McAleese and the three Associations will be agreed in the coming weeks to advance the project.”

The Gaelic Players’ Association [GPA] motion to prioritise integration was passed by an overwhelming margin at the GAA’s Annual Congress earlier this year.

Calls for amalgamation have been widespread through the years, but have heightened of late, with significant progress made.

McAleese, 71, served as President from 1997 to 2011.

The42 Team

