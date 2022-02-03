Membership : Access or Sign Up
Manchester United reiterate Mason Greenwood stance after his release on bail

Greenwood will not train with or play for United until further notice, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Mason Greenwood (file pic).
Image: PA
MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE reiterated that Mason Greenwood will not train with or play for the club until further notice despite being released on bail.

The 20-year-old was arrested over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman on Sunday after images and videos were posted online.

While Greenwood was still in custody, he was further arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

Greater Manchester Police have not named the footballer but said on Wednesday: “A 20-year-old man arrested on Sunday, January 30, 2022 on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation.”

Within hours of the allegations appearing on Sunday morning, United announced the England international was suspended from playing or training with them.

The Old Trafford club reiterated that stance on Thursday morning, saying the situation remains unchanged despite Greenwood being released on bail.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick will speak to the media to preview Friday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Middlesbrough on Thursday afternoon.

