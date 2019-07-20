This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 20 July, 2019
'He reminds me of Giggs': Man United starlet Greenwood earns high praise from Solskjaer

The 17-year-old netted the only goal of the game as the Red Devils edged out Inter Milan on Saturday.

By The42 Team Saturday 20 Jul 2019, 4:57 PM
24 minutes ago 683 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4732728
Greenwood celebrates breaking the deadlock against Inter.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Greenwood celebrates breaking the deadlock against Inter.
Greenwood celebrates breaking the deadlock against Inter.
Image: AAP/PA Images

MASON GREENWOOD HAS earned comparison to Ryan Giggs from Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while also seeing a loan move away from Old Trafford ruled out.

The 17-year-old is a product of the Red Devils’ famed academy system. He is being tipped for big things and has already experienced competitive outings at senior level.

Greenwood is currently with the United squad as they take in pre-season International Champions Cup action and scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over Serie A giants Inter on Saturday.

His display, which came off the back of another goal against Leeds earlier in the week, has earned plenty of plaudits.

Singapore Champions Cup Man United came out on top 1-0 in Singapore. Source: Danial Hakim

Solskjaer said of an exciting prospect he is planning to keep in his plans for 2019-20: “The kid’s only 17 and he’s learning every day training with these boys.

“He’s been with us the last few months, he’s grown in confidence, he’s grown in stature and, as I said before, when you’ve got players who perform it’s difficult to keep them out.

“But we’ve got to keep our feet on the ground with him, he’s only 17, there’ll be ups and downs but he’s enjoying his football.

Mason’s never been on my mind to send out on loan, he’s one we have to keep at our place, keep him and play him when we feel it’s good for him and at the moment he’s fine.

“He reminds me a little bit about the Giggsy story, you can’t really send him on loan and for me he’s ready to be in this squad.”

Greenwood is far from the only emerging talent to be forming part of United’s future.

Tahith Chong also figured against Inter, along with Axel Tuanzebe, while summer signings Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are both just 21 years of age.

Solskjaer added: “You see the confidence in the kids when they get minutes under their belts and play against very good players.

Manchester United v Leeds United - Pre-Season Friendly - Optus Stadium Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Source: AAP/PA Images

“They play with team-mates, first-team players they have maybe been looking up to and now, suddenly, they’re with them.

“They’ve great skill, all of them, and I know they’re ready to perform at this level.”

Wan-Bissaka has impressed for United since completing a £50 million move from Crystal Palace, with the England U21 international right-back collecting the Man of the Match award against Inter.

“I thought Aaron was growing and growing in confidence and is getting used to his team-mates,” said Solskjaer.

“His performance was a good one, as were so many of his team-mates’ performances. Every one of the players today can look back on his performance and say they were happy.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Read next:

