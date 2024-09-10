Melia equaliser earns draw with Slovenia for Tom Mahon's Ireland U19s

THE IRELAND U19 teams’ three-game window in Slovenia has concluded with a 1-1 draw with the hosts.

The young Boys in Green went behind right on half-time despite being the stronger of the two teams but a moment of brilliance from St. Patrick’s Athletic’s 16-year-old striker Mason Melia earned the draw.

Ireland started the game on top and looked the more comfortable of the sides without creating clear-cut chances.

Cathal O’Sullivan came closest in the 25th minute when his in-swinging cross wrong footed the goalkeeper but struck the bar and bounced clear.

Four minutes later Marcus Gill produced a top-class finger-tip save to deny Slovenia following a long-range effort. But the end-to-end nature of the game saw Melia have a great opportunity when he met a Naj Razi cross but could only head over.

Slovenia took the lead against the run of play when Erik Kojzek was allowed space in the area to pick out Luka Toplovic to apply the finish.

It was a game of few chances and in the 58th minute Slovenia should have been two ahead Luka Mlakar had the goal gaping following a mistake in the Irish backline but his attempt struck the bar when a goal looked a certainty.

In the 65th minute, Ireland were back level. Gill went direct with his kick, it fell to Melia whose touch and turn was perfect, he drove at the Slovenia goal before delivering a superb finish into the far corner.

It would end all square ending a solid three games for Tom Mohan’s team who went toe-to-toe with France, beat Kazakhstan and drew with the hosts.