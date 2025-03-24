Mason Melia makes history as Ireland beat Hungary

MASON MELIA became Ireland’s youngest-ever U21 goalscorer this evening amid a 3-1 win over Hungary in Pinatar, Spain.

Brentford’s Conor McManus also registered a brace as Jim Crawford’s side bounced back from a 2-0 loss to Scotland on Friday.

Tottenham-bound St Patrick’s Athletic youngster Melia and McManus were making their debuts at U21 level, as was Sheffield Wednesday’s Gabriel Otegbayo.

Walsall defender David Okagbue captained the Irish side.

Melia opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

At 17 years, six months, and two days, he broke the record set by Troy Parrott at 17 years, seven months, and two days.

Gábor Jurek levelled for the Hungarians just after the half-hour mark before Ireland restored their advantage after the break.

20-year-old midfielder McManus ensured it was a debut to remember, as his two goals sealed the win.