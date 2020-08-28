This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 28 August, 2020
Matt Doherty on the move as Tottenham and Wolves agree £15million fee for Irish defender

This comes as great news for the Dubliner’s former club Bohemians, who are set for a big windfall.

By Press Association Friday 28 Aug 2020, 8:08 PM
Next chapter: Matt Doherty.
Image: PA
Image: PA

WOLVES HAVE ACCEPTED Tottenham’s £15million (€16.7m) offer for Matt Doherty, with the Irish international set to open the next chapter of his career in London.

The right-back is due for a medical this weekend ahead of the move, the PA news agency understands.

Doherty wanted the switch after 10 years at Molineux and is expected to complete the deal in the next few days.

His imminent arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium means Serge Aurier will be allowed to leave this summer.

Dublin native Doherty has been at Molineux since joining from Bohemians in 2010 and has played 302 games, scoring 28 times.

He played for the club in Sky Bet League One when Wolves were relegated to the third tier in 2013 and has been a key part of their rise to the Europa League under Nuno Espirito Santo.

The 28-year-old will be Spurs’ third summer signing after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg joined for £20m from Southampton and Joe Hart moved on a free transfer.

Doherty’s next move comes as a huge boost to SSE Airtricity League Premier Division side Bohemians, who are entitled to 10% of any sell-on fee.

At Spurs, Mourinho needed to strengthen at right-back after Kyle Walker-Peters’ move to Southampton earlier this month.

Wolves boss Nuno is aiming to evolve the squad, which finished seventh in the Premier League for the second straight season last term.

The club remain in talks with Arsenal for Ainsley Maitland-Niles as Nuno looks for versatile players, especially with wing-back Jonny out long-term with a serious knee injury.

Read next:

