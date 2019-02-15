This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 15 February, 2019
Matt Doherty's excellent form rewarded as Dubliner agrees new Wolves contract until 2023

The defender has been a stand-out performer at Molineux this season, scoring six goals in all competitions.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 15 Feb 2019, 6:37 PM
40 minutes ago 879 Views 4 Comments
Doherty has been one of the Premier League's best defenders this season.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

FOLLOWING A BRILLIANT debut campaign in Premier League football with Wolves this season, Ireland defender Matt Doherty has been rewarded with a new deal until 2023.

The Dubliner first moved to Molineux in 2010 after impressing during a pre-season friendly playing against Wolves for Bohemians, and the defender has gone from strength-to-strength ever since.

Doherty was named Wolves’ Player of the Season and Fans’ Player of the Season at the end of the 2015/16 campaign and was instrumental as Nuno Espírito Santo’s men secured promotion a year later.

Doherty has registered three goals and four assists in the Premier League this season, scoring three more in the FA Cup, while this season also saw the 27-year-old make his 200th appearance for the club.

Friday saw Wolves captain Conor Coady also agree a new long-term contract until 2023. The Liverpool Academy graduate moved to Molineux in 2015, after time with Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town, and has since become a fans’ favourite.

