Matt Doherty's excellent form rewarded as Dubliner agrees new Wolves contract until 2023

Doherty has been one of the Premier League's best defenders this season.

Doherty has been one of the Premier League's best defenders this season.

FOLLOWING A BRILLIANT debut campaign in Premier League football with Wolves this season, Ireland defender Matt Doherty has been rewarded with a new deal until 2023.

The Dubliner first moved to Molineux in 2010 after impressing during a pre-season friendly playing against Wolves for Bohemians, and the defender has gone from strength-to-strength ever since.

Doherty was named Wolves’ Player of the Season and Fans’ Player of the Season at the end of the 2015/16 campaign and was instrumental as Nuno Espírito Santo’s men secured promotion a year later.

Doherty has registered three goals and four assists in the Premier League this season, scoring three more in the FA Cup, while this season also saw the 27-year-old make his 200th appearance for the club.

Friday saw Wolves captain Conor Coady also agree a new long-term contract until 2023. The Liverpool Academy graduate moved to Molineux in 2015, after time with Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town, and has since become a fans’ favourite.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: