Tuesday 6 July 2021
Arsenal outcast Guendouzi heading to Marseille

The 22-year-old Frenchman spent last season at Hertha Berlin after a fallout with manager Mikel Arteta.

By AFP Tuesday 6 Jul 2021
Matteo Guendouzi in the Marseille colours.
Image: Twitter/Olimpique de Marseille
Image: Twitter/Olimpique de Marseille

ARENAL MIDFIELDER MATTEO Guendouzi, who spent last year at Hertha Berlin, has joined Marseille on loan, the French Ligue 1 club announced on Tuesday.

Masreille signed the 22-year-old Frenchman on a one-year deal with an option to buy.

Guendouzi made his Ligue 1 debut for Lorient in 2016 before joining Arsenal two years later.

He made 82 appearances for the Gunners, scoring one goal and came off the bench in the 2019 Europa League final against Chelsea, but had a fallout with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta. 

Guendouzi scored twice in 24 appearances for Bundelsiga side Hertha Berlin last season.

He was called up by France coach Didier Deschamps as cover for Paul Pogba for two Euro 2020 qualifiers but was an unused substitute.

Guendouzi’s arrival comes three days after Marseille signed Argentina defender Leonardo Balerdi on a permanent basis.

Balerdi, who joined on loan from  Borussia Dortmund last summer, has signed a five-year deal.

Marseille had already extended the contract of Spanish centre-back Alvaro Gonzalez and signed young US winger Konrad de la Fuente from Barcelona as well as Brazilian midfielder Gerson from Flamengo.

© – AFP, 2021 

