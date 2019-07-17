This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ajax captain De Ligt arrives in Turin to complete €75m Juve move

The Dutch defender is undergoing a medical ahead of his expected transfer to the Serie A champions.

By The42 Team Wednesday 17 Jul 2019, 11:54 AM
1 hour ago 2,161 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4727956
De Ligt gives the thumbs up at Juve's training ground.
Image: Twitter/JuventusFC
De Ligt gives the thumbs up at Juve's training ground.
De Ligt gives the thumbs up at Juve's training ground.
Image: Twitter/JuventusFC

MATTHIJS DE LIGT arrived at Juventus’ health facility this morning to complete the final formalities of his long-awaited transfer from Ajax.

The Serie A champions published a video to social media of Netherlands defender De Ligt acknowledging fans and posing for photos ahead of his medical.

The 19-year-old flew into Turin on Tuesday to finalise what will reportedly be an €75 million move.

Having attracted reported attention from Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, De Ligt — who scored the goal that knocked Juve out of the Champions League last season — settled on Allianz Stadium as his preferred destination and the Italian giants eventually came to an agreement with Ajax.

He is tipped to a sign a five-year deal. Pending the successful completion of his medical, De Ligt will become the Bianconeri’s seventh signing of the close-season.

Free agents Adrien Rabiot and Gianluigi Buffon are among the other players to have signed on since ex-Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri took charge in June.

