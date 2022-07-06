Mattie Kenny steps down as Dublin hurling manager

MATTIE KENNY has stepped down as Dublin hurling manager, it has been confirmed.

First reported by Shane Stapleton of OurGame.ie, Kenny leaves the role after four seasons in charge.

It follows a disappointing campaign in which they were dumped out of the championship on scoring difference, following a defeat to Galway.

One of the highlights of Kenny’s tenure came last year, when his side shocked Galway to reach a first Leinster final since 2014, though their bid for glory fell short ultimately, as a Covid-hit team were beaten by Kilkenny.

The former Galway boss was appointed to the role in 2018, following a successful stint with Cuala, in which he guided the team to two successive All-Ireland Championship titles.

Advertisement

A statement released by Kenny read: “I have informed the Dublin County Board that I will not be seeking another term as senior hurling manager.

“Managing the Dublin senior hurling team for the last four years has been a great privilege and honour for me.

“We worked tirelessly in the effort to bring success to the county and our passionate band of Dublin supporters.

“I would like to express my sincerest gratitude and thank the Dublin County Board, the management committee and great staff and stewards in Parnell Park for their unwavering support for me and my management team and players during our tenure.

“I want to acknowledge and thank every member of my management team and backroom team for the massive contribution and commitment you have given to the preparation of the team during this period.

“I would like to thank our loyal supporters and “The Friends of Dublin Hurling” for your massive support for the team, both in Parnell Park and at our away games all around the country.

“Finally, a special thank you to a fantastic group of players. The respect and togetherness within our group made it a joy to work with you every day during my term as manager, and while we didn’t achieve the targets we set out for ourselves, I fully believe the success you deserve will arrive in the coming seasons.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

“Again, thanks and the best of luck to everyone involved with Dublin hurling.”

Dublin County Committee Chairman Mick Seavers added: “Mattie has made an enormous contribution to Dublin GAA winning two All-Ireland senior club hurling titles with Cuala.

“In his time in charge of the senior hurling team we had some memorable wins and a first Leinster final appearance in seven years in 2021.

“I regret his departure but appreciate the huge sacrifices he has made over the last four years for Dublin GAA.

“The committee will commence the process of considering suitable candidates to replace Mattie and his management team shortly.”