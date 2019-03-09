This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'The second-half we did not take it seriously' - Pochettino criticises Spurs players as slump continues

Following their defeat to Southampton, Tottenham have taken just one point from their last four Premier League games.

By AFP Saturday 9 Mar 2019, 7:13 PM
1 hour ago 2,381 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4532653
Image: Mark Kerton
Image: Mark Kerton

TOTTENHAM MANAGER MAURICIO Pochettino was uncharacteristically critical of his side’s mentality after throwing away a lead to lose 2-1 at Southampton on Saturday and plunge their chances of Champions League qualification into further peril.

Spurs have now taken just one point from their last four Premier League games to see their lead over Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea in the fight for a top four finish diminish.

Pochettino was serving the first of a two-match touchline ban on his old stomping ground and was particularly frustrated that his side failed to build on their first-half dominance after Harry Kane’s 200th career goal opened the scoring.

“It is so difficult to understand why we changed so much from the first half to the second. I am very disappointed, we were better in everything and then we lose the game,” said the Argentine.

“It is about competing better for the first goal if you want to be a contender for big things.

The second-half we did not take it seriously. I don’t want to criticise too much but when you lose a game that was under control after 45 minutes, should be 3-0, 4-0 and finishes in 2-1 defeat, it is difficult to accept.

“We started to take some risks that were unnecessary and that was the main problem. It gave them belief and they started to build their game.

“When you lose the momentum after 45 minutes, that is about mentality, that is about being strong and keeping the right. For us, we lost the momentum and gave them relief.”

Goals from Yan Valery and James Ward-Prowse in the final 14 minutes gave Southampton a vital three points in their bid to avoid relegation.

Spurs now lead Manchester United by three points with Arsenal a point further back and Chelsea five points behind Tottenham.

However, Chelsea have two games in hand, at home to Brighton and Wolves, while United and Arsenal go head-to-head in their game in hand on Sunday.

“People talk about perceptions but we need to realise if you do not fight with intensity for the Champions League, you will struggle,” added Pochettino.

“We are fighting against big sides (for the top four). We had a big gap, welcome to the reality, we are under pressure to win games. It is a massive challenge for us.”

