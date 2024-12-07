Lineout specialist Deegan pushing his point of difference for Leinster

WHEN MAX DEEGAN was first breaking through with Leinster back in 2017, he had a reputation as a rangy number eight with a classy skillset.

Those attributes are still there but Deegan’s superstrength these days is his lineout work.

He usually wears the number six shirt now and while his athleticism is a standout feature of his play on the ball and in defence, Deegan’s leaping ability and reading of the lineout have become key strengths.

He’s top of the URC charts for lineout steals with eight and he’s a key figure when Leinster are throwing in.

Preparation for and analysis of the lineout has become a big part of Deegan’s weeks.

“I enjoy it, the week of it, the analysis, the walkthroughs, everything, I take a lot of pride in it,” said the 28-year-old.

“It’s something I’ve definitely put my focus into, trying to become better, making it a point of difference for myself.

Advertisement

“There is so much competition in the changing room that you’ve got to have a point of difference and I’ve been really pushing for that in that aspect. Yeah, really enjoying it, it’s nice to come up with a few big steals and give us some attacking ball.”

Deegan was speaking directly after a lineout meeting with James Ryan, Joe McCarthy, and RG Snyman, the other key lineout figures against Bristol tomorrow in the Champions Cup. Deegan will wear the number six shirt again.

Leinster have had the challenge of reintegrating lots of Ireland internationals this week but it’s a good problem to have, particularly when you can throw a new All Blacks star into the mix in Jordie Barrett.

“It’s funny enough, RG comes in at the start and then Jordie is in now,” said Deegan.

“You can just really tell he loves rugby, he’s really serious about his rugby. He’s a super nice guy, he’s really easy to get along with and have craic with but he’s really serious, he’s really detailed, really focused.”

Deegan has been a key man so far this season. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Boosted by their big names returning, Leinster appear to be in a happy place following last weekend’s URC win away to Ulster.

Deegan started that victory, his sixth appearance in their seven games so far. Leinster have notched seven wins with six try-scoring bonus points in a steely start to their bid to end a run of trophyless seasons.

“It’s across the board, the standards have risen,” said Deegan of that positive start. “I think the competition for positions has gone up again, but I think everyone is really committed in one… on the same page, everyone is driven by the one focus for the week.

“The team changes slightly. Sometimes I feel like in the past, [it was] one team and a completely different team the next week.

“But it’s smaller changes in the team which means a little bit more consistency and then everyone focuses on the one goal of the week which is just win the game and play well.”

Earlier this season, Deegan stated his belief that Leinster have the talent to go on a run of trophy-winning seasons and he’s firm in that feeling, but said the only way to get there is by dealing with the challenge directly in front of them.

Tomorrow, it’s a Bristol team who have been flying under Pat Lam.

“It’s the best they’ve played in a while, to be fair,” said Deegan of Bristol, who are second in the Premiership. “You know Pat Lam’s teams, they’ve got a really good shape, everyone knows what they’re doing.

“They’ve got some dangerous backs who can split you open in a second. Jacques [Nienaber] alluded to it being one of our biggest defensive performances needed for the whole season because of the way they attack.”