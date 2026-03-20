Teenage star Max Dowman could get England call for World Cup – Thomas Tuchel

ENGLAND BOSS THOMAS Tuchel has opened the door for teenage star Max Dowman to earn a shock call-up for the World Cup.

The 16-year-old became the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history when he struck for Arsenal in their 2-0 win over Everton last week.

It was his seventh appearance of the campaign as Gunners boss Mikel Arteta dripfeeds him into the first-team environment.

Dowman thought his summer would consist of sitting GCSE exams, but there is now a possibility it could take a completely different course.

“We know all these players, and we see them as you do as well,” said Tuchel, who did not include him in a swollen 35-man squad for forthcoming friendlies against Uruguay and Japan.

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“At the moment, I think he’s in a good place to fight for his position, fight for his minutes at Arsenal, and we always have the chance to call him up maybe for the World Cup.

“The thing with young players is to keep their momentum going, and keep their excitement, and they have a level of fearlessness with them.

“So no need to call him up now and increase the pressure and increase all the noise that comes with it.

“But we have all options.”

Dowman would not be the first teenager to earn a spot at a World Cup as Michael Owen, Jude Bellingham, Wayne Rooney and Theo Walcott are among several who have already walked that path.

“He put himself in the spotlight now with this amazing goal against Everton,” Tuchel added.

“I think he is, at the moment, obviously a fantastic talent, and the outstanding talent at his age; there can be no doubt about it.

“Everyone who tells me about Max praises him and is full of compliments about him.

“The reality at the moment is also that he competes for minutes.

“He’s not a regular starter for Arsenal. I think he’s in a fantastic environment.

“I think he’s in the best environment possible, in a competitive club, in a stable club, in a club where teamwork is the number one rule.

“This is how they play. This is how they function.

“So he learns from the very best in the very best environment.”