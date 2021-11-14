Holloway defeats Rodriguez after epic battle in main event at UFC Vegas 42

MAX HOLLOWAY EMERGED victorious against Yair Rodriguez in the main event last night at UFC Vegas 42.

Holloway outlasted R4driguez in an epic event, securing the unanimous decision after five rounds.

The final scorecards read 49-46, 48-47 and 48-47 for Holloway.

Afterwards Holloway paid tribute to Rodriguez.

“All the love to Yair,” said Holloway, as reported by MMAFighting.com.

“This guy’s a beast. I feel great. His boxing’s pretty good. He was moving like a boxer but then he was throwing elbows. Fair game to him. This guy’s a freaking beast. That’s why I wanted to fight him.”

The 𝐁𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 rolls on 🚂



“We’ll see what happens,” remarked Holloway, when asked about future fights.

“I got a win over the 155 champion (Charles Oliveira), we’ve got Alex (Volkanovski) and stuff. I’m on the shortlist for Conor McGregor.

“To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best and the best is ‘Blessed.’ They can come after me, let’s get it.”

