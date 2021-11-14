Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 14 November 2021
Holloway defeats Rodriguez after epic battle in main event at UFC Vegas 42

The final scorecards read 49-46, 48-47 and 48-47 for Holloway.

By The42 Team Sunday 14 Nov 2021, 11:17 AM
1 hour ago 880 Views 1 Comment
Max Holloway (file photo).
Image: Diego Ribas
Image: Diego Ribas

MAX HOLLOWAY EMERGED victorious against Yair Rodriguez in the main event last night at UFC Vegas 42.

Holloway outlasted R4driguez in an epic event, securing the unanimous decision after five rounds.

Afterwards Holloway paid tribute to Rodriguez.

“All the love to Yair,” said Holloway, as reported by MMAFighting.com.

“This guy’s a beast. I feel great. His boxing’s pretty good. He was moving like a boxer but then he was throwing elbows. Fair game to him. This guy’s a freaking beast. That’s why I wanted to fight him.”

“We’ll see what happens,” remarked Holloway, when asked about future fights.

“I got a win over the 155 champion (Charles Oliveira), we’ve got Alex (Volkanovski) and stuff. I’m on the shortlist for Conor McGregor.

