Friday 10 June 2022
Bristol City goalkeeper called into Ireland squad for Scotland and Ukraine

Bohemians’ James Talbot suffered an injury in training today and returns to his club.

By The42 Team Friday 10 Jun 2022, 8:43 PM
Called up: Max O'Leary (file pic).
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

STEPHEN KENNY HAS called Bristol City goalkeeper Max O’Leary up to his Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming Uefa Nations League fixtures against Scotland and Ukraine.

Bohemians ‘keeper James Talbot suffered an injury in training today ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Scotland at the Aviva Stadium, and will return to his club.

Liverpool shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher played in the defeats to Armenia and Ukraine, and is expected to do so again in this window’s remaining two games. Gavin Bazunu is out injured, though Bournemouth number one Mark Travers is also in the fold.

Kenny today confirmed that skipper Seamus Coleman has been ruled for Scotland and Ukarine. John Egan will also be absent tomorrow, as the manager is “set to make wholesale changes for the visit of Scotland with fatigue and fitness a concern for a number of players from the Armenia and Ukraine fixtures,” an FAI statement reveals.

O’Leary, who qualifies for Ireland through his Kerry-born grandfather, will link up with the squad ahead of tomorrow’s clash, which is due to kick off at 5pm.

The 25-year-old last received a call-up in March for friendly fixtures against Belgium and Lithuania, having previously been involved in a May 2019 training camp in Portugal.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Max O’Leary (Bristol City)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers)

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County)

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), CJ Hamilton (Blackpool), Festy Ebosele (Derby County).

The42 Team

