Monday 6 June 2022
Ireland set to stick with Caoimhín Kelleher for rest of Nations League campaign

Gavin Bazunu has been ruled out with injury.

By Gavin Cooney
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CAOIMHÍN KELLEHER LOOKS set to remain as Ireland’s goalkeeper for the remaining three games of this international window, as Gavin Bazunu has been forced to withdraw from the squad with injury. 

Bazunu was ruled out of the game in Armenia on Saturday with a back injury and now he has been discharged from camp entirely. Bohemians’ James Talbot has been called up as his replacement. 

Bazunu hasn’t played for Ireland since November last year, with illness ruling him out of the double-header of friendly games in March. Kelleher played both of those games in March and then made his competitive debut in Yerevan on Saturday. 

Ireland face Ukraine at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday at 7.45pm before playing Scotland on Saturday at home on Saturday, with kick-off at 5pm. They then fly to Łódź, Poland to take on Ukraine on Tuesday, June 14, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Talbot’s call up means the likely postponement of next Friday’s Premier Division meeting of Bohemians and Finn Harps, though that is yet to be confirmed by the FAI. All other games in that round of the Premier Division have been postponed due to international call-ups.  

Republic of Ireland Squad 

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), James Talbot (Bohemians).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County). 

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), CJ Hamilton (Blackpool), Festy Ebosele (Derby County).

Gavin Cooney
