Thursday 24 March 2022
Bristol City goalkeeper Max O'Leary called into Ireland squad

Gavin Bazunu has been forced to withdraw from the squad due to illness.

By The42 Team Thursday 24 Mar 2022, 10:47 AM
Bristol City goalkeeper Max O'Leary.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

STEPHEN KENNY HAS added Bristol City goalkeeper Max O’Leary to his Ireland squad for the upcoming friendly fixtures against Belgium and Lithuania, as Gavin Bazunu becomes the latest player to drop out.

Portsmouth goalkeeper Bazunu has been forced to withdraw from the squad due to illness.

Yesterday, Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot was called up after Bournemouth’s Mark Travers picked up a muscle strain, with Darren Randolph appearing to vent his frustration on social media having been overlooked.

 

Randolph hasn’t featured for Ireland since November 2020, with the 50-cap veteran yet to see any action with West Ham this season.

O’Leary qualifies for Ireland through his Kerry-born grandfather. The 26-year-old has has made 11 appearances for Championship club Bristol City this season, and last received an Ireland call-up in May 2019 for a training camp in Portugal.

Ireland are set to train at Abbotstown today ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Belgium at the Aviva Stadium, before hosting Lithuania on Tuesday.

Republic of Ireland Squad – Belgium & Lithuania

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), James Talbot (Bohemians), Max O’Leary (Bristol City).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United, on loan from Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (QPR, on loan from Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County), Mark Sykes (Oxford United).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Connor Ronan (St. Mirren, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers).

The42 Team

