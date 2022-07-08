Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 21°C Friday 8 July 2022
Advertisement

Verstappen dominates opening practice for Austrian Grand Prix

The Dutch driver topped the time sheets ahead of Charles Leclerc.

By AFP Friday 8 Jul 2022, 4:34 PM
17 minutes ago 148 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5811916
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MAX VERSTAPPEN DOMINATED first practice for the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday to underline his status as the one to beat this weekend at the circuit owned by his Red Bull team.

The world champion has an impressive record at the charming compact track set in the Styrian countryside, winning four of the past six races.

And after a dry session the Dutch driver topped the time sheets by .255s from the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

Mercedes’ George Russell was four tenths of a second back in third with Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull and Lewis Hamilton completing the top five.

Teams faced a tricky morning trying to glean as much data as possible in half the time due to the staging on Saturday of the season’s second sprint race.

Qualifying later on Friday shapes the grid for the 100km dash, with the sprint’s finishing order in turn producing the grid for Sunday’s 11th round of the 22-race calendar.

Verstappen, who leads the world championship by 34 points, will have his sights set on repeating his feat at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix when he claimed the sprint, race and fastest lap for all 34 points on offer at Monza.

For McLaren, it was not the best of sessions, with Lando Norris having to climb out of his car reporting smoke coming from underneath his seat to trigger the first red flag after 20 minutes.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Cars were back out on the track with over half an hour left on the clock.

A second stoppage to clear debris a little later deprived teams of more precious minutes as they fine-tuned their set ups for qualifying.

Zhou Guanyu may not have set the session alight in his Alfa Romeo but the Chinese driver was just relieved to be in action after his horror crash at Silverstone last weekend.

His teammate Valtteri Bottas meanwhile will start Sunday’s race from the back of the grid due to penalties incurred by the fitting of a raft of new engine components to his car.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie