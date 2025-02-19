Doran's early strike sees Maynooth edge Collingwood Cup final

Maynooth University 1

University of Galway 0

Stephen Barry reports from The Mardyke

AARON DORAN’S EARLY strike delivered a second-ever Collingwood Cup title to Maynooth University after a muddy battle at The Mardyke.

The Longford Town midfielder’s chest control perfectly teed up his sweet left-footed shot to the bottom corner for the sixth-minute winner.

His Town teammate Dean O’Shea follows in Seán Hoare’s footsteps by lifting the famous intervarsity trophy for the Kildare university.

Maynooth’s breakthrough title, 11 years ago, also came at the University of Galway’s expense as their wait for a first Collingwood since 1999 continues.

Having knocked out defending champions UL in the semi-final, Maynooth channelled that momentum for a fast start in the rain-soaked Cork venue.

From O’Shea’s sixth-minute throw-in, Lewis McKeon got the flick on, and from the edge of the box, Doran left the Galway keeper rooted to the spot. It was the first time the Tribesmen had leaked a goal all week.

Before long, Donnacha McNamara’s head was in his hands after firing over an equalising chance from the edge of the box.

Maynooth should’ve doubled their lead when striking the woodwork twice in the 25th minute.

James Egan parried Matthew O’Hara’s initial effort before McKeon’s rebound came back off the post. From the corner, Jonathan Kehir looked sure to nod in but his header found the upright instead.

O’Hara twice put Egan to work after the break while Galway pushed centre-back Liam Murray forward in search of a leveller as the half progressed.

Their best chance came to Kevin Ketterick but he couldn’t get clean contact as the ball flew over via his shoulder.

Maynooth could’ve added an insurance goal only for Oisín Coyne’s sliding block to stop Patrick Montgomery.

But they always looked like holding on, anchored by deep-lying midfielder Sultan Adeneken, who deservedly picked up the Player of the Tournament trophy.

In the earlier Farquhar Cup final, UCD defeated DCU 3-1 at The Farm with goals from Mikey Raggett (2) and Niall Holohan against a Luke Mavrak consolation strike.

MAYNOOTH UNIVERSITY: Andrew Stuart Trainor; Osaze Irkue, Jonathan Kehir, Seán McHale, Dean O’Shea; Luke Scanlon, Sultan Adeneken; Matthew O’Hara (Michael Keyes 90), Aaron Doran, Lewis McKeon (Patrick Montgomery 62); Daragh Murtagh (Taylor Mooney 75).

UNIVERSITY OF GALWAY: James Egan, Luke O’Gorman, James Turkington, Liam Murray, Milo O’Malley; Oisín Coyne (Brian Tolan 87), Stephen Healy; Kevin Ketterick (Ross Ward 84), Donnacha McNamara (Eoin McSweeney 59), Colm Whelan (Ger O’Riordan 59); David Tarmey.

Referee: Rob O’Leary.