Dublin: 5°C Thursday 24 February 2022
Young Ballina stars handed first starts as Mayo name team to play Armagh

James Horan brings Frank Irwin and Sam Callinan in to his starting team.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 24 Feb 2022, 1:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,643 Views 0 Comments
RISING YOUNG BALLINA Stephenites stars Frank Irwin and Sam Callinan are both set to make their first league starts for the Mayo senior side on Sunday against Armagh.

frank-irwin-celebrates-a-point Frank Irwin in action for Mayo in January's FBD Connacht League. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

For Irwin, this is set to be his first taste of league action for Mayo. His father Gabriel is a former Mayo goalkeeper, winning three Connacht titles and an All-Star award in 1989. Callinan is named to start for the first time, having come off the bench in the opening round draw against Donegal.

sam-callinan-and-cillian-mcdaid Mayo's new defender Sam Callinan. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Callinan is selected at left half-back, while Irwin has been named at full-forward. The inclusion of that duo is part of four changes made from last Saturday’s win over Dublin in Croke Park. Westport’s Fionn McDonagh and Crossmolina’s Conor Loftus both come into the attack. Donnacha McHugh, Bryan Walsh, Jack Carney and Paul Towey are the players to make way.

Goalkeeper Rob Hennelly will make his 70th league and championship appearance for Mayo on Sunday. Throw-in for Sunday’s game, which will take place in Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon, is 2pm.

Mayo

1. Rob Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Lee Keegan (Westport), 3. Rory Brickenden (Westport), 4. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)

5. Oisin Mullin (Kilmaine), 6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore – captain), 7. Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites)

8. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers), 9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport), 11. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber), 12. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

13.  Aiden Orme (Knockmore), 14. Frank Irwin (Ballina Stephenites), 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

Subs

  • 16. Rory Byrne (Castlebar Mitchels)
  • 17. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels)
  • 18. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)
  • 19. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)
  • 20. Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites)
  • 21. Conor O’Shea (Breaffy)
  • 22. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)
  • 23. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore) 
  • 24. Paul Towey (Charlestown)
  • 25. Jack Carney (Kilmeena)
  • 26. Fergal Boland (Aghamore)

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

