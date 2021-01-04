Recent Mayo kingpins Ballintubber appoint 2013 All-Ireland minor winning manager

RECENT MAYO CLUB kingpins Ballintubber have appointed Enda Gilvarry, the county’s 2013 All-Ireland winning minor manager, as their new boss.

Enda Gilvarry celebrates Mayo's 2013 All-Ireland minor success. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Hi all, hope you are all keeping safe & well. Ballintubber GAA Club would like to announce the appointment of Enda Gilvarry as the new senior manager, Enda comes on board with a wealth of experience at the highest level. We wish Enda & team all the best, stay safe. @MayoGAA — Ballintubber GAA (@BallintubberCLG) January 3, 2021

Gilvarry fills the vacancy created by the departure of Kevin Johnson as manager last October.

Ballintubber’s three-in-a-row title hopes in Mayo were ended at the quarter-final stage last year when they lost out to eventual champions Knockmore. Prior to that Johnson had overseen Ballintubber win the Mayo senior football finals in 2018 and 2019.

1/2 We would like to inform you that after 3 very successful years with Ballintubber GAA Club, Kevin Johnson has stepped down from his role as manager off our Senior team. In those 3 years Kevin & his management team have guided our seniors to-back to-back senior county titles. — Ballintubber GAA (@BallintubberCLG) October 9, 2020

2/2 a great achievement in any sport. On behalf of Ballintubber GAA Club we wish Kevin & his family the very best in the future and wish him well in whatever path he takes. — Ballintubber GAA (@BallintubberCLG) October 9, 2020

Those wins brought to five the number of county titles won by Ballintubber over the past decade since their senior breakthrough in 2010. They also reached the Connacht club final twice (2014 and 2018) but lost out to Corofin on each occasion.

Ballintubber players and supporters celebrate their 2019 Mayo senior final victory. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Four members of the Ballintubber club were involved with Mayo in last month’s All-Ireland senior final in Cillian and Diarmuid O’Connor, Michael Plunkett and Bryan Walsh.

Cilian O'Connor in action for Ballintubber in 2019. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

Both Diarmuid O’Connor and Plunkett worked under Gilvarry in 2013 when he guided Mayo to All-Ireland minor final success over Tyrone. After stepping down from that Mayo role, Gilvarry later took charge of the Ballina Stephenites senior side and went up against Ballintubber at the county semi-final stage in 2019 when they lost out by seven points.