Mayo GAA set to host Connacht-Munster rugby game in Castlebar

MAYO GAA ARE set to host next March’s Connacht-Munster rugby clash in the URC in Castlebar.

The news was first reported by the Irish Independent last night that the GAA’s Central Council gave the green light on Saturday for the fixture to go ahead at the Castlebar venue.

The42 understands that talks are continuing between Connacht Rugby and Mayo GAA surrounding the details for the fixture, with an official announcement set to potentially take place in the coming weeks.

That paves the way for Hastings Insurance MacHale Park to be the setting for a rugby clash for the first time, with the two provinces facing off on 29 March.

The game is a little over a week before the start of Mayo’s Connacht senior football opener against Sligo, also at MacHale Park.

The fixture would see Connacht follow their provincial rugby counterparts in playing games at GAA venues.

Munster have played two matches at Cork’s SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, most recently facing Crusaders at the venue last February.

Leinster have played at Croke Park twice this year, taking on Northampton in last May’s Champions Cup semi-final and then meeting Munster in the URC in October.

In October 2023, Ulster took on Glasgow Warriors in a friendly at Cavan’s Kingspan Breffni stadium.