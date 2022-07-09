More drama as Mayo dump Cork out of All-Ireland championship to book semi-final spot

Mayo 2-13

Cork 0-17

THERE WAS MORE drama in Ladies Football today as Mayo dumped Cork out of the All-Ireland championship to book their spot in the semi-finals.

Goals from Sinéad Walsh and Lisa Cafferky proved crucial as Mayo edged out their Munster opponents by two points. This result follows the incredible outcome of the clash between Donegal and Dublin earlier today, where last year’s All-Ireland finalists all bowed out of the title race.

This means that this year will be the first time since 2002 that neither Dublin nor Cork will feature in the Ladies senior All-Ireland final. Both counties have been dominant sides in Ladies Football over the last decade, winning 16 senior All-Ireland titles between them.

More to follow…

