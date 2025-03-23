Late drama as Mayo go from relegation scare to league final with defeat of Donegal

Mayo 1-18

Donegal 1-16

Colm Gannon reports from Hastings Insurance MacHale Park

LIVING ON THE edge is something that Mayo supporters are used to and when Michael Langan spotted a gap and drove through to put Donegal up 1-15 to 1-14 with 10 minutes to go, it looked like Mayo were heading for Division 2.

But when all was said and done, Mayo dug deep and a point from Paul Towey and a two-pointer from Matthew Ruane put them into a 1-17 to 1-15 lead with six minutes to go.

The drama was far from over as Aaron Doherty was judged to have been fouled by Eoin O’Donoghue for a penalty with five minutes to go. Up stepped Dáire O’Baoill, his effort was low but central enough for Colm Reape to get down and save the ball and keep Mayo in front.

There was still time for Hugh McFaden to crack another goal effort off the angle of post and bar and Doherty to cut the gap back to a single point on 68 minutes.

The final say was left to Ryan O’Donoghue to kick the last score of the contest with seconds left and Mayo were able to hold out and secure the two points at the hooter.

The result sends them into the league final against Kerry.

Conor O`Donnell of Donegal reacts to a miss. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Dongeal had levelled up Mayo’s half-time advantage by the 39th minute when Eoin McHugh found the back of the net and Finbarr Rorarty pointed to leave the game level at 1-8 to 1-8 each. Mayo reeled off the next five points thanks to a brace of O’Donoghue two-pointers and a Jordan Flynn single to go five clear with 44 minutes gone.

Donegal rallied and reeled off five unanswered points of their own through Thompson, Conor O’Donnell (two), Aaron Doherty and Shane O’Donnell to level it all up again at 1-13 to 1-13 with 20 minutes to go – and all bets were off as drama took centre stage.

Jack Carney’s goal just before the 20-minute mark spearheaded Mayo’s four-point lead at the break, after they outscored Donegal by 1-5 to 0-0 over the final 18 minutes of the opening half.

Carney opened the scoring after 45 seconds, but for the next 17 minutes it was all Donegal who landed the next five scores of the game. Shaun Patton drove over a 45 and points followed from Ciarán Thompson, Niall O’Donnell and Luke McGlynn to put Jim McGuinness’s side into a two point lead, with Matthew Ruane’s effort Mayo’s effort back in anger.

Dáire Ó’Baoill kicked the first two-pointer of the game on 17 minutes and a minute later he had another effort for a double score come back off the post.

Mayo went down the field and less than a minute later, Carney had the ball in the net with a neat finish from close range after being played in by a deft pass from Ryan O’Donoghue.

Donnacha McHugh of Mayo in action. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Carney followed that up with a point from play on the run to level it up, before Frank Irwin edged Mayo in front. O’Donoghue and Irwin added two more to the tally, before Carney slipped over a brilliant score on the hooter to send Mayo in leading 1-7 to 0-6.

The second-half drama was something to behold, a madcap ending in Castlebar.

Scorers for Mayo: Jack Carney 1-3, Ryan O’Donoghue 0-6 (1 2pt free, 1 2pt score), Frank Irwin and Matthew Ruane (1 2pt score) 0-3 each, Jordan Flynn, Stephen Coen and Paul Towey all 0-1.

Scorers for Donegal: Eoin McHugh 1-0, Aaron Doherty, Michael Langan, Dáire Ó Baoill (1 2pt), Ciarán Thompson, Shane O’Donnell and Conor O’Donnell all 0-2, Niall O’Donnell, Luke McGlynn,, Gavin Mulreany (1 45) and Finbarr Roarty all 0-1.

Mayo

1. Colm Reape (Knockmore)

2. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis), 3. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels), 4. Enda Hession (Garrymore)

5. Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites), 6. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen), 7. Fenton Kelly (Davitts)

8. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore), 9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

23. Jack Carney (Kilmeena), 11. Darren McHale (Knockmore), 12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

13. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), 14. Frank Irwin (Ballina Stephenites), 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

Subs:

10. Davitt Neary for McHale

25. Paul Towey for O’Shea

21.Eoghan McLaughlin for Kelly

21. Eoin O’Donoghue for Hession (blood sub)

22. Fergal Boland for Irwin

18. Diarmuid O’Connor for Flynn

Donegal

1. Gavin Mulreany (St Naul’s)

2 Finbarr Roarty (Naomh Conaill), 3. Stephen McMenamin (Red Hughs), 4. Brendan McCole (St Nauls)

5. Ryan McHugh (Kilcar), 6. Caolan McGonagle (Buncrana), 7. Caolan McColgan (Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin)

8. Hugh McFadden (Killbegs), 9. Ciarán Moore (St Eunan’s)

10. Dáire Ó’Baoill (Gaoth Dobhair), 11. Ciarán Thompson (Naomh Conailll), 12. Shane O’Donnell (St Eunan’s)

13. Niall O’Donnell (St Eunan’s), 14. Conor O’Donnell (St Eunan’s), 15. Luke McGlynn (Glenfin)

Subs:

17. Mark Curran for McColgan

24. Aaron Doherty for N O’Donnell

22. Michael Langan for McGlynn

21. Eoin McHugh for McGonagle

18. Caolan Ward for McCole

Referee: Joe Mc Quillan (Cavan).

Derry's Eoin McEvoy tackles Conor Turbitt of Armagh. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Armagh 4-24

Derry 1-18

ARMAGH RUBBED SALT in the wounds of Derry, condemning them to a 15-point defeat as they drop to Division 2 for 2026.

Derry, the defending Division 1 champions, had already been relegated before a ball was kicked today, but Armagh sent them packing with a walloping — and ensured their own survival.

Four unanswered goals in the opening seven minutes of the second half powered Kieran McGeeney’s All-Ireland champions to victory at BOX-IT Athletic Grounds.

Ross McQuillan, Conor Turbitt, Barry McCambridge and Darragh McMullen all raised green flags and there was no way back for Derry, who trailed 0-12 to 0-8 at the break.

Oak Leaf star Shane McGuigan had been sent-off in the 30th minute after being shown a second yellow card, while both sides were reduced to 13 when Turbitt, Jemar Hall and Conor Doherty were black carded for a 58th-minute incident.

Anton Tohill scored Derry’s only goal of the game late on.

- Additional reporting from Emma Duffy