Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 2 May, 2019
3 Mayo debutants and a pair of changes from league final win for Sunday's game against New York

James Horan’s side line out in Gaelic Park for Sunday’s Connacht opener.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 2 May 2019, 12:53 PM
38 minutes ago 1,105 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4616698

MAYO HAVE HANDED out three championship debutants for Sunday’s trip to face New York with James McCormack, Matthew Ruane and James Carr all set to start.

Matthew Ruane Mayo footballer Matthew Ruane impressed during the league. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The trio will get heir first taste of senior championship experience in Gaelic Park (7.15pm Irish time) in Sunday’s Connacht opener.

McCormack has been named at wing-back, Ruane at midfield and Carr at corner-forward. Breaffy’s Ruane was one of the stars of Mayo’s league campaign, scoring a goal in the final win over Kerry, while Ardagh player Carr scored 0-2 in that game.

James Carr celebrates James Carr with the trophy after Mayo's league final victory. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

McCormack is introduced in one of two changes from the team that started that match with Evan Regan also drafted in at wing-forward as Donal Vaughan and captain Diarmuid O’Connor make way.

James McCormack and Niall Clerkin James McCormack in action for Mayo against Cavan in February. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

Patrick Durcan will captain the team on this occasion and is one of seven players selected who started in Mayo’s 2018 championship exit at the hands of Kildare. Chris Barrett, Keith Higgins, Lee Keegan, Aidan O’Shea, Jason Doherty and Kevin McLoughlin are the other experienced figures included.

Mayo

1. Robert Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)
3. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)
4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels – captain)
6. Lee Keegan (Westport)
7. James McCormack (Claremorris)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)
9. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

10. Evan Regan (Ballina Stephenites)
11. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)
12. Fergal Boland (Aghamore)

13. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)
14. Darren Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)
15. James Carr (Ardagh)

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

