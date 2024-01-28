Mayo bag impressive win away to Galway with goals the key scores

Mayo 2-12

Galway 0-10

Mike Finnerty reports from Pearse Stadium

MAYO continued their recent winning streak against their neighbours with a straightforward victory at a windswept Pearse Stadium to get the defence of their league title off to an impressive start.

An early goal from Eoghan McLaughlin and a late penalty strike from Cillian O’Connor were the key scores that saw Mayo win this local derby for the third time in a row.

Galway had no answer to the Mayo’s running power and slick link-play, despite the wet and windy conditions, and the likes of injured trio Liam Silke, Seán Kelly and Damien Comer were all badly missed.

The Tribesmen only managed six points from play (one in the second half) and shot 11 wides. They also went 19 minutes without a score at one stage in the opening period.

Mayo, in contrast, found scores easier to come by with Paddy Durcan, Sam Callinan, Fergal Boland, Jordan Flynn and Jack Carney all playing leading roles.

Boland marked his return to inter-county action after almost two years out with three brilliant points from play and gave an action-packed performance at centre-half forward.

Despite playing against the gale-force wind in the opening half, the visitors led at half-time by four points (1-6 to 0-5) and they never looked likely to be overtaken after the restart as they kept a disappointing Galway at arm’s length.

Mayo’s goal arrived in the 11th minute after an incisive move ended with wing-back Eoghan McLaughlin crashing a low left-footed shot past a helpless Connor Gleeson in the Galway goal.

This left Mayo ahead by 1-2 to 0-2 and Jordan Flynn extended the lead soon after.

A black card for Mayo’s Ryan O’Donoghue for a foot trip in the 20th minute did change the dynamic of the game slightly, and the Tribesmen shot two long-range scores to make the most of their numerical advantage.

Liam Ó Conghaile clipped a brilliant long-range effort before Shane Walsh did likewise to cut the margin in half after 30 minutes.

Jordan Flynn ended a 17-minute spell without a score after another crisp counter-attacking move, and while Galway replied immediately through Cathal Sweeney, Mayo’s running game continued to find gaps. Aidan O’Shea was also proving a real handful close to the Galway goal as Bob Tuohy and Fergal Boland both tacked on scores before the half-time break.

Mayo continued to pile on the pressure after the restart, with the lively Boland, Paddy Durcan and Ryan O’Donoghue all taking advantage of the strong wind to shoot long-range points.

Galway tried to keep in touch via a Matthew Tierney free and a ‘45 from Shane Walsh, but they were unable to get into any sort of rhythm.

Shane Walsh (free) and Cillian Ó Curraoin did manage to put scores on the board but these were cancelled out by an impressive brace from Mayo sub’ Paul Towey to keep Galway on the backfoot.

Any lingering chance of a late comeback was dashed in added time when Cillian O’Connor converted a penalty before the impressive Jack Carney swung over the insurance score.

Mayo will welcome All-Ireland champions Dublin to Castlebar next Saturday evening while Galway make the short trip to Dr Hyde Park to face Roscommon on Sunday.

Mayo

Colm Reape

Jack Coyne

David McBrien

Rory Brickenden

Paddy Durcan (0-1)

Sam Callinan

Eoghan McLaughlin (1-0)

Jordan Flynn (0-2)

Jack Carney (0-1)

Bob Tuohy (0-1),

Fergal Boland (0-3)

Aidan O’Shea

Tommy Conroy

Ryan O’Donoghue (0-2, 2fs).

Subs used:

Diarmuid Duffy for Reid (46)

Paul Towey (0-2) for Conroy (56)

Cillian O’Connor (1-0, pen) for O’Shea (59)

Donnacha McHugh for Tuohy (63)

Stephen Coen for Boland (69

Galway

Connor Gleeson

Johnny McGrath

Seán Fitzgerald

Eoin Kelly

Seán Mulkerrin

John Daly

Kieran Molloy

John Maher

Dylan McHugh (0-1)

Johnny Heaney

Shane Walsh (0-4, 2fs, ‘45)

Cein Darcy

Liam Ó Conghaile (0-2)

Niall Daly

Cathal Sweeney (0-1).

Subs used

Matthew Tierney (0-1, 1f) for N Daly (19)

Paul Conroy for Heaney (HT)

Cillian Ó Curraoin (0-1) for Molloy (50)

Robert Finnerty for Darcy (52)

Daniel O’Flaherty for Ó Conghaile (64

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone)