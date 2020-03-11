Mayo crisis deepens with 11 of 12 executive members gone, EGM granted for next week

AN EMERGENCY GENERAL meeting [EGM] has been granted in the wake of a fresh Mayo ladies football crisis which saw 11 executive members step down from the county board yesterday.

The Connaught Telegraph reported last night that 10 of the 12 executive members departed, but The42 understands that that figure is now 11 with the chairperson Yvonne McEvilly the only member to remain.

An email circulated to all clubs in Mayo and signed by the then-10 departed yesterday said that “several issues” were raised at the February county board meeting which apparently have not been answered for yet.

They also say a postponement of last night’s county board meeting was requested, and called for an EGM to take place on Thursday, 19 March.

The42 understands that said EGM has been granted, and will take place on that date at 8pm in the TF Royal Hotel, Castlebar with an agenda to follow.

One single item will be discussed.

When asked if there were any links between this and the Tim O’Leary-Mayo GAA fall-out or if it was ongoing issues on the ladies side, a source told The42 that “it’s a bit of both.”

Last month, Mayo GAA “ceased all dialogue” with millionaire benefactor O’Leary, and it was then confirmed that they would not receive €250,000 which had been initially raised in their interest after the closure of the Mayo GAA International Supporters Foundation.

It’s understood that Mayo Ladies have also benefited by way of the split with a portion of the money going toward the acquisition of equipment for the team.

PRO Susan Rodgers is the 11th executive member to resign, while McEvilly is the one member to remain. A referee coordinator, though not on the executive, has also departed.

- Additional reporting from Sinéad Farrell

