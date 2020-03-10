Crisis for Mayo Ladies as 10 executive members step down from county board - report

An email was reportedly sent to all clubs in Mayo this afternoon.

MAYO LADIES IS in crisis as 10 of the 12 executive members on the county board have reportedly stepped down.

The Connacht Telegraph writes that an email was circulated to all clubs in Mayo this afternoon, informing them of the departures.

The 10 members who have stepped away say that “several issues” were raised at the February county board meeting which have apparently not been answered for yet.

The42 contacted members of the Mayo LGFA executive for comment, but did not receive a response at time of publication.

Elsewhere in the email, the 10 members also say they requested a postponement of tonight’s county board meeting while also requesting for an emergency general meeting to take place on Thursday, 19 March.

The full email reads:

“The executive members listed have requested a postponement of tonight’s Mayo Ladies County Board meeting.

“There are several issues that were raised by delegates at the February County Board meeting that we still do not have answers for. The postponement has not been facilitated.

“Therefore we are giving notice to clubs that we the 10 members named below are stepping down from our position with immediate effect.

“Despite long hours and extraordinary effort, we cannot work within the current environment. We are calling for an Emergency General Meeting for Thursday, 19 March.

“We’d like to thank all clubs for your help and support to date.”

The vice-chairperson Declan Kennedy, treasurer Breda Waldron and secretary Cathy Fleming are among the 10 executive members who have resigned from the Mayo Ladies county board, according to the Connacht Telegraph.

