This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 10 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Crisis for Mayo Ladies as 10 executive members step down from county board - report

An email has been circulated to all clubs saying the departed members have requested an “emergency general meeting.”

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 10:34 PM
35 minutes ago 1,932 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5041193
An email was reportedly sent to all clubs in Mayo this afternoon.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
An email was reportedly sent to all clubs in Mayo this afternoon.
An email was reportedly sent to all clubs in Mayo this afternoon.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

MAYO LADIES IS in crisis as 10 of the 12 executive members on the county board have reportedly stepped down.

The Connacht Telegraph writes that an email was circulated to all clubs in Mayo this afternoon, informing them of the departures.

The 10 members who have stepped away say that “several issues” were raised at the February county board meeting which have apparently not been answered for yet.

The42 contacted members of the Mayo LGFA executive for comment, but did not receive a response at time of publication.

Elsewhere in the email, the 10 members also say they requested a postponement of tonight’s county board meeting while also requesting for an emergency general meeting to take place on Thursday, 19 March.

The full email reads:

“The executive members listed have requested a postponement of tonight’s Mayo Ladies County Board meeting.

“There are several issues that were raised by delegates at the February County Board meeting that we still do not have answers for. The postponement has not been facilitated.

“Therefore we are giving notice to clubs that we the 10 members named below are stepping down from our position with immediate effect.

“Despite long hours and extraordinary effort, we cannot work within the current environment. We are calling for an Emergency General Meeting for Thursday, 19 March.

“We’d like to thank all clubs for your help and support to date.”

The vice-chairperson Declan Kennedy, treasurer Breda Waldron and secretary Cathy Fleming are among the 10 executive members who have resigned from the Mayo Ladies county board, according to the Connacht Telegraph.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie