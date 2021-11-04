Membership : Access or Sign Up
Huge Mayo blow as Young Footballer of the Year Mullin poised for AFL switch

Oisín Mullin is set to join the Irish contingent at AFL side Geelong Cats.

By Maurice Brosnan Thursday 4 Nov 2021, 8:06 AM
11 minutes ago 1,894 Views 5 Comments
Mullin starred in the 2020 campaign and won the Young Footballer of the Year award.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

MAYO STAR OISÍN Mullin is set to join AFL outfit Geelong Cats.

The42 understands last season’s Young Footballer of the Year has agreed a deal as a category B rookie with the 2021 preliminary finalists. Their preseason is scheduled to kick off at the end of November.

The Kilmaine club man has been linked with a move Down Under for two years now. In 2019, he attended a combine in DCU and was subsequently part of who were invited to Melbourne for further trials and club visits. Frank Irwin, Ultan Kelm and Cillian Rouine were also due to travel, but the trip was cancelled due to Covid.

Fremantle Dockers did announce they were committed to signing Fermanagh native Kelm last week.

As reported by The42, he will now delay his move until 2022 due to a hip injury.

The move comes as a big blow to Mayo. Mullin was recently nominated for Young Footballer of the Year and an All-Star. The defender missed their All-Ireland semi-final victory over Dublin due to a quad injury but recovered to start in the final.

He is currently in action in the Mayo intermediate senior championship.

Geelong already have two Irish players on their list, Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor. Stefan Okunbor spent the last three years at the club but has returned to Ireland. In the AFLW, they also recently signed Mayo’s Rachel Kearns.

The signing means 14 Irish players are now contracted to play AFL for 2022.

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

