Here's the draw for the 2020 Mayo senior football championship

BALLINTUBBER’S BID FOR a third Mayo SFC title in succession will begin in Group 2 after tonight’s draw.

Cillian O’Connor’s side will go up against Davitts, Aghamore and Moy Davitts when the competition begins later this year.

2017 champions Castlebar Mitchels have been paired with 2018 finalists Breaffy in a tricky-looking Group 4, alongside Tom Parsons’ Charlestown and Lee Keegan’s Westport.

Last year’s beaten finalists Ballaghaderreen find themselves in Group 1, while beaten semi-finalists Ballina Stephenites are in Group 3.

Group 1

Ballaghaderreen

Belmullet

Garrymore

The Neale

Group 2

Ballintubber

Davitts

Aghamore

Moy Davitts

Group 3

Ballina Stephenites

Knockmore

Kiltane

Claremorris

Group 4

Castlebar Mitchels

Breaffy

Charlestown

Westport

