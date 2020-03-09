Here's the draw for the 2020 Mayo senior football championship

BALLINTUBBER’S BID FOR a third Mayo SFC title in succession will begin in Group 2 after tonight’s draw.
Cillian O’Connor’s side will go up against Davitts, Aghamore and Moy Davitts when the competition begins later this year.
2017 champions Castlebar Mitchels have been paired with 2018 finalists Breaffy in a tricky-looking Group 4, alongside Tom Parsons’ Charlestown and Lee Keegan’s Westport.
Last year’s beaten finalists Ballaghaderreen find themselves in Group 1, while beaten semi-finalists Ballina Stephenites are in Group 3.
Group 1
Ballaghaderreen
Belmullet
Garrymore
The Neale
Group 2
Ballintubber
Davitts
Aghamore
Moy Davitts
Group 3
Ballina Stephenites
Knockmore
Kiltane
Claremorris
Group 4
Castlebar Mitchels
Breaffy
Charlestown
Westport
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (2)