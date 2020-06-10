This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 10 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mayo to stick with senior club format and run it off in 6 weeks with September finish

The county final will take place on the weekend of 18-20 September.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 10 Jun 2020, 4:56 PM
51 minutes ago 847 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5119449
David Drake attempts to block Cillian O’Connor in the 2019 county final.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
David Drake attempts to block Cillian O’Connor in the 2019 county final.
David Drake attempts to block Cillian O’Connor in the 2019 county final.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

MAYO HAVE BECOME the latest county to announce their club fixtures schedule ahead of the expected return of games from 31 July.

The senior football championship will retain the current structure of four groups of four, but the competition will be completed in six weeks. Each team is guaranteed to play three games.

The county final is set to take place on the weekend of 18-20 September. Ballintubber are chasing a third successive Mayo SFC title.

Mayo SFC dates

  • 7-9 August – group stage round 1
  • 14-16 August – group stage round 2
  • 28-30 August – group stage round 3
  • 4-6 September – quarter-finals
  • 11-13 September – semi-finals
  • 18-20 September – final 

The football league structures have been revised and will commence on the first weekend of August, with round 2 taking place three weeks later during a championship bye-week.

Round 3 will take place on 26-27 September and the remainder of the league will continue thereafter, most likely without the county players.

Mayo GAA will confirm the schedule for October and November once the GAA’s CCCC confirm the inter-county schedule. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie