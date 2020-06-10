Mayo to stick with senior club format and run it off in 6 weeks with September finish

MAYO HAVE BECOME the latest county to announce their club fixtures schedule ahead of the expected return of games from 31 July.

The senior football championship will retain the current structure of four groups of four, but the competition will be completed in six weeks. Each team is guaranteed to play three games.

The county final is set to take place on the weekend of 18-20 September. Ballintubber are chasing a third successive Mayo SFC title.

Mayo SFC dates

7-9 August – group stage round 1

14-16 August – group stage round 2

28-30 August – group stage round 3

4-6 September – quarter-finals

11-13 September – semi-finals

18-20 September – final

The football league structures have been revised and will commence on the first weekend of August, with round 2 taking place three weeks later during a championship bye-week.

Round 3 will take place on 26-27 September and the remainder of the league will continue thereafter, most likely without the county players.

Mayo GAA will confirm the schedule for October and November once the GAA’s CCCC confirm the inter-county schedule.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!