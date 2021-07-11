After being hit with Covid issues, Mayo make two more changes to team before throw-in

Mayo's Aidan O'Shea and Matthew Ruane are in the team.

MAYO HAVE MADE two further changes to their starting team for the Connacht semi-final against Leitrim.

James Horan had made four changes from the Sligo game in the side announced on Friday, following a week where the squad dealt with “Covid-19 related queries.”

Rob Hennelly, Lee Keegan, Kevin McLoughlin and Jordan Flynn dropped out of the side, though it later emerged that Keegan was out with a shoulder injury. Rory Byrne, Padraig O’Hora, Stephen Coen and Bryan Walsh replaced them.

Flynn has returned to the side as one of the two changes made shortly before today’s throw-in.

Darren Coen is also introduced, with All-Star nominee Eoghan McLaughlin and Bryan Walsh dropping out.

In poor conditions, Mayo lead by 3-11 to 0-4 at half-time.

Mayo (vs Leitrim)

1. Rory Byrne (Castlebar Mitchels)

2. Enda Hession (Garrymore), 3. Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites), 4. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber),

5. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels), 6. Oisín Mullin (Kilmaine), 9. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy), 23. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina)

10. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers), 11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), 14. Darren McHale (Knockmore)

13. Tommy Conroy (The Neale), 26. Darren Coen (Hollymount Carramore), 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)