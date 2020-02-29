Two Mayo changes as Horan names side to face Kerry in tomorrow's rescheduled clash

MAYO BOSS JAMES Horan has made two changes to his team to face Kerry in tomorrow’s rescheduled Division 1 football league clash in Castlebar.

The meeting was originally pencilled in for a 7.15pm throw-in at Elverys MacHale Park tonight, but it was postponed this morning after a pitch inspection amid Storm Jorge.

So the Green and Red now welcome Peter Keane’s Kingdom for a 1pm throw-in tomorrow instead.

David Clarke returns between the posts in place of Rob Hennelly, while Belmullet defender Eoin O’Donoghue also starts. Fergal Boland is the other player to make way.

Tomorrow’s clash also marks a milestone for Knockmore forward Kevin McLoughlin, who plays his 140th Mayo senior game having made his league debut against Westmeath in 2009.

Kerry named their team last night, and it shows three late changes.

The Kingdom sit fourth in the Division 1 table after four games — two wins, one draw, one defeat — while Mayo are in desperate need of points to stay up, having taken just three points from their four clashes so far.

Mayo (team to face Kerry)

1. David Clarke – Ballina Stephenites

2. Padraig O’Hora – Ballina Stephenites

3. Oisin Mullin – Kilmaine

4. Lee Keegan – Westport

5. Michael Plunkett – Ballintubber

6. Eoin O’Donoghue – Belmullet

7. Patrick Durcan – Castlebar Mitchels

8. Aidan O’Shea – Breaffy (captain)

9. Stephen Coen – Hollymount/Carramore

10. Jordan Flynn – Crossmolina Deel Rovers

11. Ryan O’Donoghue – Belmullet

12. Diarmuid O’Connor – Ballintubber

13. Kevin McLoughlin – Knockmore

14. Darren Coen – Hollymount/Carramore

15. James Durcan – Castlebar Mitchels.

